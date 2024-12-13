What Are You Reading This Weekend? — December 13, 2024

The next time I talk to you, I’ll be announcing the 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks! I can’t wait for you to see them and start planning your reading year. Annual All Access members will get some bonus recommendations in that same post—three titles for each task—so look forward to that. But in the meantime, let’s talk about what we’ve been reading!

Last time I updated you, I said I was feeling a bit stressed about all the books I had to read in December. I come to you today much less concerned—because I have decided to just not read the 850-page fantasy book that one of my book clubs assigned. It’s been a weight off! Now, I can enjoy some holiday-themed reads without that hanging over my head.