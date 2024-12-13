What Are You Reading This Weekend? — December 13, 2024
The next time I talk to you, I’ll be announcing the 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks! I can’t wait for you to see them and start planning your reading year. Annual All Access members will get some bonus recommendations in that same post—three titles for each task—so look forward to that. But in the meantime, let’s talk about what we’ve been reading!
Last time I updated you, I said I was feeling a bit stressed about all the books I had to read in December. I come to you today much less concerned—because I have decided to just not read the 850-page fantasy book that one of my book clubs assigned. It’s been a weight off! Now, I can enjoy some holiday-themed reads without that hanging over my head.
By the time you’re reading this, I’m already enjoying a three-day weekend. One of those days, I’ll be having a little readathon with a couple of friends! I was originally planning on getting through a chunk of that fantasy book then, so now it feels like there are endless possibilities. I can’t wait to mood read the weekend away!
What did you finish this week, and what are you reading this weekend? Let’s trade recommendations!
Exclusive content for paid (All Access) subscribers continues below.
What are you reading this weekend? Let’s chat in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.