All the Weddings, All the Love
Pumpkin Spice Lattes have returned which means that fall is theoretically around the corner. I say ‘theoretically’ because I’m still dealing with triple-digit temps in my state, and it is pretty much unbearable. I usually like to get out at least once a day, even if it is just to walk to my mailbox. But this heat has me rethinking even going to the curb. I know that a temperature break is coming soon; I just wish it would hurry up.
Both of the new releases mentioned today feature a wedding which was an unintentional but still fun thing. I decided to roll with that theme for the recommendations as well, in addition to letting you know about a print to add to your bookish space.
Bookish Goods
The Romance Alphabet by TheFictionPhantom
One of the things I frequently daydream about is how I would decorate my personal office/library. And this print is definitely something I would want on one of the walls next to my hopefully many shelves. Prices start at $14.
New Releases
Three Reasons to Run by Jackie Lau
After realizing she doesn’t want to get married, Yvonne becomes a runaway bride. Her getaway driver ends up being Leo, her former fiancée’s cousin who quickly becomes a friend as she adjusts to being single again. When she also reveals that sex has never been enjoyable for her, Leo, having harbored a crush on her for the last two years, can’t help but offer to help there as well, despite knowing how messy it could be. Even though they connect on every level, Yvonne’s hesitant to start another relationship, and Leo knows how bad it will look if he starts dating his cousin’s ex, leaving them in a seemingly impossible position.
Hers for the Weekend by Helena Greer
When Tara gets invited to the wedding of the ex she had the most humiliating break-up with, she panics and says she’ll be attending with her girlfriend. The only issue is that Tara is single, with no current prospects for the role. Holly volunteers for the position after she hears about her predicament, knowing that it will be temporary since Tara is not one for dating casually, and Holly is not looking for anything long-term. But when the chemistry between them turns out to be very real, Holly wonders if she needs to rethink her stance on relationships and love.
Riot Recommendations
Weddings are still a constant theme in romance novels, even if we’ve evolved past the idea that an HEA means marriage and babies. Sometimes the main characters are guests at other people’s weddings, like the two books I’m recommending today. There’s also a dash of fake dating in there. Enjoy!
I’m So Not Over You by Kosoko Jackson
When Hudson asks his ex Kian to pretend to still be together at a dinner with his parents, Kian agrees, figuring it is just for a few hours. However, the evening ends with Kian as Hudson’s plus one for an upcoming family wedding. Even though Kian is hesitant to continue to lie for that long, Hudson promises to help with his journalist career if he will continue committing to the bit. All too soon, the fake relationship feels real, with both men questioning if they gave up on it too soon.
No Rings Attached by Rachel Lacey
When the presence of the girlfriend that Lia fabricated is requested for her brother’s London wedding, she isn’t sure what to do. Her best friend Rosie helps by asking her other London-based best friend, Grace, to pose as the fake girlfriend. Despite her hatred of weddings, Grace agrees to help Lia out. While the two women anticipated a handful of awkward moments over the weekend, they didn’t plan on how well they would get along or that they would be tempted to turn the fake relationship into a real one.
And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
