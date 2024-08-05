Utah Issues Statewide Ban on 13 Books

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Writers who spend years shaping other people’s work are inevitably also shaped by it in return, a process Croft calls “cross-pollination,” explaining that “It’s perfectly normal for translators to hone their craft by writing books.” Wonderful to see these accomplished folks get a moment in the spotlight.

I’ve often wondered what it’s like to be a translator or ghost writer, someone who is integral to a book’s existence but largely invisible from the public discourse about it. What’s it like to play an essential but supporting role in someone else’s artistic process? Wouldn’t it make you want to do your own thing? For some award-winning translators, the answer is yes. Jennifer Croft, who translated Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk’s work, and Bruna Dantas Labato, who translated 2023 National Book Award winner The Words That Remain , are among a crop of successful translators with recent and upcoming debut novels of their own.

Utah Bans 13 Books From Public Schools Statewide

After passing one of the most restrictive book banning measures in the country, the state of Utah has released its list of books to be banned from schools across the state. The ban encompasses books that are deemed “objective sensitive material” or “pornographic,” (six of the 13 are romantasy titles by Sarah J. Maas), and the titles are, on average, 13 years old. As my colleague Kelly Jensen points out, this highlights the fact that “the so-called problem of pornography in schools appeared only when it was a convenient talking point.” Funny how that works.

The vast majority of Americans disagree with book bans and believe they infringe on parents’ rights, and that’s part of the point. This isn’t about the books; it’s about a small minority of extreme right-wing conservatives who know they are losing power in American culture and believe they should be able to restrict everyone else’s freedom. Go to your school board meetings, volunteer, and show up the polls in November, folks. Let’s remind them this is a losing issue, just like it was in 2022.

