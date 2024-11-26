Trump Threatens to Sue Penguin Random House, and More Library News

Books Won’t Save Us

I’m closing out with a link to S. Zainab Williams’ recent Deep Dive post about how books won’t save us from the looming political horrorshow. Because this is part of Book Riot’s Deep Dive series, you won’t be able to read the entire article unless you’re a subscriber, but I think it’s something all library employees need to consider. Reading lists and displays are all well and good, but how is your library actually supporting the vulnerable people in your community? How are the staff protected from abuse? And how are we as individuals going to take the ideas we read about and put them into practice? Don’t fool yourself into believing that reading automatically translates to action. If you’re in a position to recommend policy and procedural changes, or to create new community partnerships, now is the time to start.