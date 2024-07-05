Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
two disability themed audiobooks on an image of the disability pride flag
True Story

New Month, New Nonfiction Books!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kendra Winchester

Contributing Editor

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia, which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women, a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave, and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

View All posts by Kendra Winchester

The heat wave has wilted most of us here in the southeast. Walking outside is like having a warm, damp blanket wrapped around you. My glasses even fog up in the humidity. So I’ve been hiding inside, dreaming of cooler days and eagerly awaiting fall. That’s a while yet, but as we wait, we can keep reading, right?

Today I have even more titles for you in honor of Disability Pride, but first, bookish goods!

Bookish Goods

a photo of of three different garland, each in different colors that say "read"

READ Bunting – Colourful Felt Garland by Forged in Fables

Every summer, I’m always sending my nieces and nephews boxes of books for summer reading. I LOVE these little banners. Perfect for my favorite kiddos. $16

New Releases

a graphic of the cover of The Talented Mrs. Mandelbaum

The Talented Mrs. Mandelbaum: The Rise and Fall of an American Organized-Crime Boss by Margalit Fox

Fredericka Mandelbaum arrived in the United States with nothing, but just in a matter of years, she was a wealthy member of respectable society. But underneath that veneer was the truth of Mandelbaum’s wealth: she was a crime boss.

a graphic of the cover of The Home I Worked to Make: Voices from the New Syrian Diaspora by Wendy Pearlman

The Home I Worked to Make: Voices from the New Syrian Diaspora by Wendy Pearlman

Through hundreds of interviews with Syrians and members of the Syrian diaspora, Wendy Pearlman examines ideas around what is home? How do you make a new home after losing one? Can you ever find home again? The Home I Worked to Make is a testament to the resilience of the survivors of war in the face of unspeakable loss.

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.

Riot Recommendations

A graphic of the cover of Ten Steps to Nanette, showing a black and white photo of the author

Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby

Hands down, Hannah Gadsby’s Ten Steps to Nanette was my favorite memoir the year it came out. In it, Gadsby shares what it was like to grow up as a queer, autistic kid in Tasmania, Australia. Gadsby is well-known for her comedy special Nanette, which you can still watch on Netflix. Her memoir expands on the ideas in Nanette and gives us a closer look into how Gadbsy’s life led to her creating this incredible one-woman show. The audiobook is out of this world. It’s hilarious and heartbreaking all in one book.

a graphic of the cover of A Dangerously High Threshold of Pain by Imani Perry

A Dangerously High Threshold of Pain by Imani Perry, Read by Imani Perry

Earlier this year, I listened to the audio edition of Imani Perry’s essay, A Dangerously High Threshold of Pain. You may know Perry from her National Book Award-winning book South to America, which was my favorite book of the year when it came out.

In this essay, Perry writes about her experiences living with chronic illness and the pressure she feels to be excellent in all things. But the truth is, she can’t do everything. Eventually, Imani is diagnosed with Lupus and Graves Disease, and her doctor warns her that her dangerously high threshold for pain often results in her ignoring her body’s need for rest. Perry narrates the audio version, and her performance has stayed with me since I first heard it.

a photo of Gwen, a black, white, and brindle Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Gwen on Her Throne

That’s it for this week! You can find me over on my substack Winchester Ave, over on Instagram @kdwinchester, on TikTok @kendrawinchester, or on my podcast Read Appalachia. As always, feel free to drop me a line at kendra.d.winchester@gmail.com. For even MORE bookish content, you can find my articles on Book Riot.

Happy reading, Friends!

~ Kendra

If a nonfiction fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.