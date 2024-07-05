New Month, New Nonfiction Books!

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

The heat wave has wilted most of us here in the southeast. Walking outside is like having a warm, damp blanket wrapped around you. My glasses even fog up in the humidity. So I’ve been hiding inside, dreaming of cooler days and eagerly awaiting fall. That’s a while yet, but as we wait, we can keep reading, right?

Today I have even more titles for you in honor of Disability Pride, but first, bookish goods!