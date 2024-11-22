Seven True Stories That Read Like Thrillers, Scribd/Everand’s New Model, and More Nonfiction News
There’s a lot going on in the nonfiction world right now. Let’s jump into some highlights!
Seven True Stories That Read Like Thrillers (The Atlantic)
Jared Sullivan, the author of Valley So Low: One Lawyer’s Fight for Justice in the Wake of America’s Great Coal Catastrophe, shares seven page-turning true stories. He includes books like Anatomy of Injustice by Raymond Bonner, where a disabled Black man is wrongly convicted of the murder of a well-off white woman, and the modern classic The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson.
Scribd to Launch Credit-Based Model, Expand Big Five Partnerships (Publishers Weekly)
I’ve subscribed to Scribd/Everand for years now. As a huge book fan, it’s been incredibly helpful to have access to Everand’s library. According to this article in Publishers Weekly, “The company plans to transition existing users from its unlimited model throughout 2025, with the legacy unlimited service being completely phased out by the second quarter.” I’m a yearly subscriber, so I’m still unsure how that will impact my experience in 2025, but it’s safe to say that the “all-you-can-eat model” with Everand has come to an end.
John Grisham Poached Material for New Book, Media Outlets Say (The Washington Post)
In his new book Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions, John Grisham partners with Jim McCloskey, who’s worked for years following court cases of people wrongly convicted. Each writer profiles different court cases. While McCloskey details cases he’s followed and reported on for years, Grisham’s cases have been researched through newspapers, court documents, and other secondary resources. One of those reporters claims that she should be given a strong attribution, as Grisham relies heavily on her work.
22 Nonfiction Books to Read This Fall (The New York Times)
I adore a good book list. There’s just something delightful about pursuing a host of books that I inevitably end up adding to my never-ending TBR. The New York Times has gathered together 22 nonfiction titles that are perfect for your fall reading list. Some highlights include Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson, Connie by Connie Chung, The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, by Ina Garten, and Patriot by Alexei Navalny.
