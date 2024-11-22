Seven True Stories That Read Like Thrillers, Scribd/Everand’s New Model, and More Nonfiction News

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

There’s a lot going on in the nonfiction world right now. Let’s jump into some highlights!

I’ve subscribed to Scribd/Everand for years now. As a huge book fan, it’s been incredibly helpful to have access to Everand’s library. According to this article in Publishers Weekly, “The company plans to transition existing users from its unlimited model throughout 2025, with the legacy unlimited service being completely phased out by the second quarter.” I’m a yearly subscriber, so I’m still unsure how that will impact my experience in 2025, but it’s safe to say that the “all-you-can-eat model” with Everand has come to an end.

In his new book Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions, John Grisham partners with Jim McCloskey, who’s worked for years following court cases of people wrongly convicted. Each writer profiles different court cases. While McCloskey details cases he’s followed and reported on for years, Grisham’s cases have been researched through newspapers, court documents, and other secondary resources. One of those reporters claims that she should be given a strong attribution, as Grisham relies heavily on her work.

22 Nonfiction Books to Read This Fall (The New York Times)

I adore a good book list. There’s just something delightful about pursuing a host of books that I inevitably end up adding to my never-ending TBR. The New York Times has gathered together 22 nonfiction titles that are perfect for your fall reading list. Some highlights include Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson, Connie by Connie Chung, The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, by Ina Garten, and Patriot by Alexei Navalny.