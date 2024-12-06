True Stories of Place

Morgan Jerkins follows her ancestry by visiting different places around the country where her family is from and where they made their home. I love the way that Jerkins takes readers along on her journey, giving readers a front-row seat to her mental process as she learns new things about her ancestors. She visits places across the South, including South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana. In each new place, she explores the history of her ancestors in that location, and she discovers both good and bad things about her family’s history. I feel like her writing is so intimate as she shares the many feelings she works through. This book is perfect for road trips or to travel the country through reading Jerkins’ story.