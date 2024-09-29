The Biggest Book News of the Week

I am studiously avoiding reviews of Sally Rooney’s Intermezzo—inarguably the It Book of the season—until Jeff and I discuss it for a podcast episode this week (you listen to the Book Riot Podcast, right?), which leaves me a lot of time to get into the Sally Rooney Discourse instead. It’s been quite a ride, and I am at turns baffled and frustrated by pieces like this one that lament the way that early copies of the book have become a status symbol.

In an attention economy where books, which require hours of focused engagement, compete with short-form video and endless streaming media, the publishing industry and everyone who loves books should rejoice any time the must-have signifier of coolness is a book. People are so excited about Intermezzo that hundreds of bookstores are holding midnight release parties—typically reserved for major genre series and YA trends—for a 464-page work of literary fiction! Let’s take the W, folks. They’re way too few and far between.