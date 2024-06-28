Literary Adaptations to Stream in July
It’s an Adaptation Nation and We’re All Just Living in It
I was going to turn this section about the literary adaptations coming to streaming in July into a meditation on our current moment of extremely mid on-screen entertainment, but all I can think about is the fact Netflix apparently has an adaptation of The Decameron (!) starring Zosia Mamet and Tony Hale (!!) with a vibe that looks similar to Apple TV+’s Dickinson. This will either be amazing or terrible, full stop. If that’s not eyebrow-furrowing enough for you, how about the news that HBO really is forging ahead with its plans for a decade-long series adaptation of Harry Potter? Yes, She Who Will Not Be Named is going to be involved; no, HBO executives don’t want to talk about her decade-long run of transphobic comments.
Summer Reading in Full Swing
Let’s be real, we’re all going to be finished watching the new season of The Bear before the weekend is over, and we’re going to need something to read. Lucky for all of us, July’s new releases include some bangers. I’ve got my eye on Long Island Compromise (Fleishman is in Trouble was 🤌, and Hulu’s adaptation was solid), Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu, and the new Lev Grossman, which riffs on Arthurian legends. If paperbacks are more your jam, July will bring a bunch of good ones, too.
Good News for Fans of Braiding Sweetgrass
Any day you get a press release about a new Robin Wall Kimmerer book is a good day. The Serviceberry—coming out November 19, just in time to help us recover from the election—promises “a bold and inspiring vision for how to orient our lives around gratitude, reciprocity, and community, based on the lessons of the natural world.” Say no more.
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón Shares Her Reading Life
Here’s one that’s good for the soul. On the latest episode of the First Edition podcast, two-time U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón discusses her reading life and recites a little poetry.
