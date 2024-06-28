Literary Adaptations to Stream in July

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to Today in Books, where we report on literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

It’s an Adaptation Nation and We’re All Just Living in It

I was going to turn this section about the literary adaptations coming to streaming in July into a meditation on our current moment of extremely mid on-screen entertainment, but all I can think about is the fact Netflix apparently has an adaptation of The Decameron (!) starring Zosia Mamet and Tony Hale (!!) with a vibe that looks similar to Apple TV+’s Dickinson. This will either be amazing or terrible, full stop. If that’s not eyebrow-furrowing enough for you, how about the news that HBO really is forging ahead with its plans for a decade-long series adaptation of Harry Potter? Yes, She Who Will Not Be Named is going to be involved; no, HBO executives don’t want to talk about her decade-long run of transphobic comments.