The Surprising History of Writing as an Olympic Sport

If you asked me to make a list of women writers who were ahead of their time, Edna O’Brien, who died this weekend at the age of 93, would be near the top. O’Brien’s 1960 debut The Country Girls broke new ground with its frank exploration of the tension between society’s expectations of women and women’s real desires. It’s a theme that would run through O’Brien’s work for decades and which caused controversy with both her conservative Irish countrymen and progressive feminist readers alike. Under-recognized among contemporary readers, O’Brien can be read as a precursor to Elena Ferrante . My own entry point was her 2011 short story collection Saints and Sinners , which I sincerely recommend. May the road rise to meet ye, Ms. O’Brien.

BookTok Boosts Sales Overseas

The rising tide of BookTok isn’t just keeping the U.S. publishing industry afloat, it’s also lifting sales in the U.K. Online retailer Books2Door, which specializes in used and remaindered copies, reports that sales are up a whopping 38% in the first half of 2024 over the same period last year. The increase is driven largely by the TikTok shop Books2Door opened in March 2023, which has since generated more than £400,000 in revenue.

Which reminds me: it’s been a while since we heard anything about PRH’s exclusive partnership with TikTok for linking to books. How’s that going?

TIL That Writing Was Once an Olympic Sport

Here’s a fun one for your next book club meeting or one of those intimidatingly literary dinner partiers we all grew up thinking we’d be going to: from 1912 to 1948, writing was an Olympic sport. Submitted works had to be new (not previously published) and directly inspired by sports. Lit Hub offers a few real examples in the piece linked above, and for funsies, I asked Claude to generate to act as an acclaimed poet in 1912 competing in the Olympics for poetry. Here’s what I got: