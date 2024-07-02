Barnes & Noble In-Store Shopping is On the Rise

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Today in Books, where we report on literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more. People Will Come, Ray. Market intelligence firm Placer.ai has released a new report that shows foot traffic in Barnes & Noble stores is on the rise. With the exception of this January (which saw a cold snap that the report notes”weighed on retailers nationwide”), in-store shopping increased every month since last November, hitting its highest point so far with year-over-year growth of 11.1% in May. This aligns with the recent trend of YOY increases in print book sales and is a strong indication that Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt’s unconventional strategies are paying off. May their efforts continue to succeed—any ballast against the Big A is a net good for books and readers.