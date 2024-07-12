New Zora Neale Hurston Novel Coming Next Year

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more. NYT Reveals Top 20 Books of the 21st Century The New York Times concluded its week-long rollout of the 100 best books of the century this morning, and I need to know if anyone else is surprised by #1. The Times created the list by asking more than 500 “literary luminaries” to submit their top 10 books published since January 1, 2000, and a few of us here at Book Riot were honored to participate. So, how’d we do? Four of my picks made the list, and two authors that were in my top ten (Colson Whitehead and Percival Everett) appeared on the list but for different titles than the ones I nominated. Overall, it’s a diverse and eclectic list that ranges from Nobel-winning novels to pre-TikTok viral hits to socially important nonfiction and so much more. And yes, it’s a list on the internet, so of course it’s incomplete. IMHO, the most notable absences are James McBride (did the votes get split between The Good Lord Bird and The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store?) and Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky’s groundbreaking Thinking, Fast and Slow. Check out the list and tell me, folks, what would make your top ten?