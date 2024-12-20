Out With the Old, In With the New Deep Dive

S. Zainab would like to think she bleeds ink but the very idea makes her feel faint. She writes fantasy and horror, and is currently clutching a manuscript while groping in the dark. Find her on Twitter: @szainabwilliams .

Hello there, subscribers! It’s that time of year when we pause to assess what was and what might be. We’ve been doing a lot of that recently here at Book Riot, and after thinking out loud about some things we came to the realization that it’s time to refresh the Deep Dive.

To give you a little behind-the-scenes, this newsletter started out as an experiment—one that gave our editorial staff a place to put their deepest thoughts on books, reading, and publishing-adjacent topics while we figured out how this whole paid membership thing worked. Well, we’re in the full swing of things with our All Access program and so much time spent researching and writing on far-ranging subjects. Over the course of the year, we’ve learned that the “time” aspect of putting these pieces together really is key, and so we’re rewiring this thing we call (for now) the Deep Dive to not only allow us to continue delivering the thoughtful essays and lists we designed this newsletter around, but also to bring you shorter bonus content on relevant, need-to-know topics where timeliness is key.