Out With the Old, In With the New Deep Dive
Hello there, subscribers! It’s that time of year when we pause to assess what was and what might be. We’ve been doing a lot of that recently here at Book Riot, and after thinking out loud about some things we came to the realization that it’s time to refresh the Deep Dive.
To give you a little behind-the-scenes, this newsletter started out as an experiment—one that gave our editorial staff a place to put their deepest thoughts on books, reading, and publishing-adjacent topics while we figured out how this whole paid membership thing worked. Well, we’re in the full swing of things with our All Access program and so much time spent researching and writing on far-ranging subjects. Over the course of the year, we’ve learned that the “time” aspect of putting these pieces together really is key, and so we’re rewiring this thing we call (for now) the Deep Dive to not only allow us to continue delivering the thoughtful essays and lists we designed this newsletter around, but also to bring you shorter bonus content on relevant, need-to-know topics where timeliness is key.
Moving forward, you’ll receive this newsletter at least once weekly. Our weekly sends will be our longer feature pieces—some paywalled, some free for all—written in the deep dive tradition we hope you’ve enjoyed reading, and we’ve certainly enjoyed writing. You’ll also receive shorter, timely pieces written for information seekers like yourself, to keep you in the loop about notable literary moments as they occur throughout the year.
You don’t have to do anything to get the level of content you signed up for—it will appear in your inbox. If you’re not currently a paid subscriber and decide you want that paywalled goodness, you can upgrade your membership here. A rebrand to better capture what this newsletter is blossoming into is also on the way, so keep an eye out for that update so we don’t end up in your spam folder.
We thank you for hanging out with us on this deep dive journey and wish you a happy New Year!