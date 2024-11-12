“All Empires Fall. It is Up to Us to Imagine Their Alternatives.”: On Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story

The amazing Sarah McCarry took the time to revisit the book behind the 1980s movie that traumatized Generation X (“Artax, you’re sinking!”) and shared her thoughts on grief, sadness, and the Nothing. “All empires fall. It is up to us to imagine their alternatives. To live as though the future we are dreaming is already named.” I didn’t know that The Neverending Story was based on a book when I was a kid, because if a book wasn’t on the shelves at our town library, I pretty much didn’t know it existed. But the movie was on HBO a bazillion times a month, and no matter how many times I watched it, I could never understand what Bastian yells into the storm at the end. Ah, the days before the internet. (Free idea: Decorate your home in fuzzy fake white fur and call it Falcore.)