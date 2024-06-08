The Most Interesting Book News Of The Week Was….

A GoFundMe To Bring The Pacific Northwest Its First Romance Bookstore

Katherine Morgan is trying to open the Pacific Northwest’s first bookstore dedicated to romance in the most modern way: a crowd-sourcing of $100,000 to get the doors open, the shelves stocked, and the registers ringing. Morgan has a meaningful online presence, and her Grand Gesture store (amazing name) has a digital storefront. But raising the total money needed to open the store, and not just some portion of it, is unusual. Generally, stores don’t try to raise the whole bankroll, but I don’t see why it isn’t worth trying. If you are inclined to donate $25 bucks or whatever towards 20% of a store’s start-up costs, what does it matter if that $25 goes to covering the whole thing. As of right now, just a few hours in, Morgan has raised a few thousand dollars. I would be thrilled for this thing to ping out and go visit it someday.