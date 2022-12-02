36 Cozy, Feel-Good Fantasy and Sci-Fi Books: The List List #501 

Avon Books In this new rom-com from Olivia Dade (Spoiler Alert, All the Feels), Maria’s one-night-stand — the thick-thighed, sexy Viking of a man she left without a word or a note — just reappeared. Apparently, Peter’s her surly Gods of the Gates co-star, and they’re about to spend the next six years filming on a desolate Irish island together. She still wants him…but he now wants nothing to do with her. For years, they don’t touch off-camera. But on their last night of filming, their mutual restraint finally shatters, and all their pent-up desire explodes into renewed passion.

at CBR: 13 Best DC Comics With Great LGBTQ+ Representation

at Electric Lit: Celebrate Indigenous Literature With These 13 New Books by Native Writers

at Goodreads: 36 Cozy and Feel-Good Fantasy and Sci-Fi Books

at AudioFile: 9 Festive and Fun Holiday Romances

at Tor: 5 SFF Books About Crashed Spaceships

at LGBTQ Reads: 5 New Queer Holiday Romances

at Kirkus: 10 Best Fictional Voices of 2022

at Riveted Lit: 15 YA Fantasy Heroines You Need to Meet

at Buzzfeed: 10 Informative Books That Will Help You Understand What’s Happening In Iran

at Epic Reads: The 9 Best New YA Books of December

The New York Times: The 10 Best Books of 2022