The Most Anticipated LGBTQ+ Books for Fall 2022: The List List #491
at CBR: 10 Best Storytelling Board Games
at Electric Lit: The Most Anticipated LGBTQ+ Books for Fall 2022
at Goodreads: 100 of the Most Popular YA Books of the Past Five Years
at Riveted Lit: 16 YA Books to Read While Listening to Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE On Repeat
at Autostraddle: 12 Self-Published LGBTQ Books To Bring to the Beach This Summer
at Tor: 5 SFF Books With Queernormative Worlds
at LGBTQ Reads: 5 YA Audiobooks with Non-Binary Main Characters
at USA Today: 20 Fall Books We Can’t Wait to Read
at Kirkus Reviews: 20 Best Books To Read in September
at NPR: 5 translated books from Japan to soothe battered souls this fall
at AudioFile: 16 Big Audiobooks for September
at Next Big Idea Club: 3 New Books on Grief, Heartbreak, and Carrying On