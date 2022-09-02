The Most Anticipated LGBTQ+ Books for Fall 2022: The List List #491

Penguin Teen This chilling supernatural thriller debut is perfect for fans of Karen McManusnand Rory Power. La Cachette, Louisiana, is the worst place to be if you have something to hide. This tiny town, where seventeen-year-old Grey spends her summers, is the self-proclaimed Psychic Capital of the World—and the place where Elora Pellerin, Grey's best friend, disappeared six months earlier. Grey can't believe that Elora vanished into thin air. As she digs into the night that Elora went missing, she begins to realize that everybody in town is hiding something. Suddenly, she doesn't know who she can trust—and La Cachette's dark and shallow lies may just rip the town apart.

