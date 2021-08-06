YA Books Being Made Into Movies That You Need to Read ASAP: The List List #461
at Autostraddle: 8 Books about Queer People Dealing with Cancer
at Bitch: 13 Books Feminists Should Read in August
at Crime Reads: The Best Reviewed Crime Books of the Month: July 2021
at CBR: 10 Shonen Manga To Read If You Love Magic Schools
at Electric Lit: 7 Thrillers About Vacations Gone Wrong
at Epic Reads: 21 Books That Have Actually Broken Team Epic Reads Out of Their Reading Slumps
at Gizmodo: 49 New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Keep You Turning Pages in August
at The Guardian: Summer reading: the 50 hottest new books everyone should read
at HuffPo: Great Books By Queer Authors From The Last 5 Years
at Lit Hub: The 10 Best Book Covers of July
at POPSUGAR: The 55 Best Books You’ll Absolutely Lose Yourself in This August
at Riveted: YA Books Being Made Into Movies That You Need to Read ASAP
at Tor: Sleeps With Monsters: Two Books About Family Situations
at Goodreads: 48 New YA Books That Are Extremely On Trend
at Vogue: 15 Cookbooks That Everyone Should Own