24 YA Books That Open Up an Honest Conversation About Depression: The List List #458

Tia Williams’ Seven Days in June Reese Witherspoon’s June Book Club pick and one of summer’s Most Anticipated Books (Oprah Daily, Good Housekeeping, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, Essence and more)!



Seven days to fall in love, fifteen years to forget and seven days to get it all back again… This is a witty, romantic, and sexy-as-hell novel of two writers and their second chance at love.



“A smart, sexy testament to Black joy, to the well of strength from which women draw, and to tragic romances that mature into second chances. I absolutely loved it.”— Jodi Picoult, #1 New York Times bestselling author

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at AudioFile: 5 New Audiobook Series to Love

at Buzzfeed: 35 New And Upcoming Sci-Fi Thrillers You Won’t Want To Put Down

at Brightly: 12 Nonfiction Books for Teens That Are Total Page-Turners

at Electric Lit: 9 Novels About Being a Queer Person of Color in the UK

at Crime Reads: Seven Books That Will Help Teach You How To Write A Crime Novel

at Chatelaine: 7 New Books Perfect For Your Summer Beach Reads

at Marie Claire: 22 Books By LGBTQ+ Authors You Need to Add to Your Reading List

at Epic Reads: 24 YA Books That Open Up an Honest Conversation About Depression

at Parade: These July 2021 Books Will Have You Turning Pages!

at Riveted Lit: 24 Adorable Romances That Will Make You Believe in Love