7 Coming-of-Age Mysteries That Capture “the Oddness of the Moment in Question”: The List List #457

Flatiron Books An irresistible story about an ordinary Japanese-American girl who discovers that her father is the Crown Prince of Japan! Which means outspoken, irreverent Izumi Tanaka is literally a princess! In a whirlwind, Izzy travels to Japan and finds herself caught between worlds—back home, she was never “American” enough, and in Japan, she must prove she’s “Japanese” enough. Will she crumble under the weight of the crown, or will she live out her fairytale, happily ever after?

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Apartment Therapy: I Read 32 Books Last Summer — Here Are 5 Rules I Live by to Finish as Many as Possible

at Brightly: 12 Books for Kids Who Only Want to Read Diary of a Wimpy Kid

at Bustle: 11 Essay Collections For When A Novel Feels Too Much

at Buzzfeed: 15 Must-Read Books With Biracial And Multiracial Characters

at CrimeReads: 7 Coming-of-Age Mysteries That Capture “The Oddness of The Moment in Question”

at Cultured Vultures: 10 Best American History Books

at Electric Literature: 12 Books That Break the Rules of Point of View

at Epic Reads: 27 LGBTQ+ Books You Can (and Totally Should!) Preorder

at POPSUGAR: The 54 Best Books That Need to Be on Your Radar This July

at Tor: Five Dark SFF Books To Make You Laugh Out Loud