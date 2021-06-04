The Hive by Gregg Olsen The Hive by Gregg Olsen The Hive by Gregg Olsen
5 SFF Novels With Trans Women Protagonists: The List List #452

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Bitch: 17 Books Feminists Should Read in June

at Brightly: 22 Sweet Picture Books That Celebrate Fatherhood

at BuzzFeed: 17 Young Adult Books Set In Asia That You’re Going To Love

at Crime Reads: Six Great Literary Thrillers About Espionage, Spies, and Double Agents

at Electric Lit: 7 Books About Faith and Feminism

at Epic Reads: 40 Queer-Owned and Queer-Focused Bookstores

at Gizmodo: 54 Brand New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Add to Your June Reading List

at Lit Hub: At the Intersection of Journalism and Memoir: A Reading List

at POPSUGAR: 25 of the Greatest Queer YA Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

at Tor.com: Five SFF Novels With Trans Women Protagonists

