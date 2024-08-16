S. Zainab would like to think she bleeds ink but the very idea makes her feel faint. She writes fantasy and horror, and is currently clutching a manuscript while groping in the dark. Find her on Twitter: @szainabwilliams .

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

The IT ENDS WITH US Drama Never Ends

I’m learning about Colleen Hoover and the adaptation of It Ends With Us through other people’s journeys because I’m not as generous as my colleagues Rebecca, Jeff, and Vanessa–I will not read or watch it so you don’t have to. I fell down a rabbit hole of galling movie reviews after reading about It Ends With Us co-stars reacting to criticism about how the film and its marketing treat partner violence. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the source of much behind-the-scenes gossip and drama, apparently took to social and a statement, respectively, in what I have to imagine is an attempt to deescalate tensions. Also, if the The Hollywood Reporter has it right, it is some kind of look for Baldoni to hire the same crisis PR firm Johnny Depp used in litigation with Amber Heard to help out with rumors of an on-set feud with Lively, considering criticism of the movie.