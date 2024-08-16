The IT ENDS WITH US Drama Never Ends
Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.
The IT ENDS WITH US Drama Never Ends
I’m learning about Colleen Hoover and the adaptation of It Ends With Us through other people’s journeys because I’m not as generous as my colleagues Rebecca, Jeff, and Vanessa–I will not read or watch it so you don’t have to. I fell down a rabbit hole of galling movie reviews after reading about It Ends With Us co-stars reacting to criticism about how the film and its marketing treat partner violence. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the source of much behind-the-scenes gossip and drama, apparently took to social and a statement, respectively, in what I have to imagine is an attempt to deescalate tensions. Also, if the The Hollywood Reporter has it right, it is some kind of look for Baldoni to hire the same crisis PR firm Johnny Depp used in litigation with Amber Heard to help out with rumors of an on-set feud with Lively, considering criticism of the movie.
Harvey Award Nominees Announced
The nominees for the 2024 Harvey Awards recognizing outstanding work in comics have been announced. Among the comics recognized are Roaming by Jilian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki (Book of the Year), whose previous comics, This One Summer and Skim are among my favorites; the ever-popular Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe (Digital Book of the Year); Newbery Honor Award Winner Mexikid by Pedro Martin (Best Children’s Book); and, delightful Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (Best Manga). Find the full list of nominees and some great comics to check out at the Harvey Awards site!
THE MEMORY POLICE Author is Just Like Us
The Memory Police author Yoko Ogawa’s By the Book profile in The New York Times is an absolute delight with relatable tidbits about getting in trouble for reading instead of doing assigned schoolwork and being embarrassed about not having read some of the big classics. I also learned that there’s an adaptation of The Memory Police in the works! But this was my favorite part: “Suddenly, my gaze meets the spine of a certain book. We exchange glances. I buy the book, go home and become completely absorbed. I’m filled with joy at the thought that this book has chosen me.”
The Funniest SF/F Books
Need a good laugh in these strange times? Find joy and hilarity in these funny science fiction and fantasy books. I’m a big fan of How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe by Charles Yu and The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells myself.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.