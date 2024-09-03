The Best New Books of September

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

For the new month, we’re switching things up a bit. With this first roundup of new releases for September, I’ve compiled a souped-up list that looks into the future a bit. These are the books I and other Book Riot writers think are the best of the month. I’ve divided them up by genre and included a snippet about the book by each writer.

But while the featured list below looks at the month as a whole, there are still, of course, the books out today. On my list are the cozy, Japan-set We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida, translated by E. Madison Shimoda, queer suburban horror We Came to Welcome You by Vincent Tirado, and queer YA thriller Compound Fracture by Andrew Joseph White.