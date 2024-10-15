The Best New Book Releases Out October 15, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Yeah. Hard to believe that this is a thing in 2024, but here we are. This also feels like a good time to say that early voting has started in many places.

In less depressing news, there’s a new book for the word nerds that looks at how language shapes us — Linguaphile: A Life of Language Love by Julie Sedivy. Morningside: The 1979 Greensboro Massacre and the Struggle for an American City’s Soul by Aran Robert Shetterly is another nonfiction release out this week, this time one that looks at a racial tragedy. Keeping it real but moving to the youngin’s, there’s the graphic memoir Halfway There by Christine Mari.

Switching gears to the fictional, there’s the YA thriller Rest in Peaches by Alex Brown. Meanwhile, Raquel Vasquez Gilliland follows up her Witch of Wild Things with the similarly witchy romantasy Lightning in Her Hands, and Tara Isabel Zambrano serves up short stories centered around the Indian diaspora.

As for the books below, there’s pirate treasure and murder in Nova Scotia, strange beasts in early 20th-century Paris, Pride and Prejudice in space, and more.

Strange Beasts by Susan J. Morris This is like a mashup of a couple of the most iconic gothic/mystery characters out of the late 1800s, with a sprinkling of puzzle-box mystery and queer pining. It’s the beginning of the 20th century in Paris, and the daughter of Dracula’s killer, Samantha Harker, works as a researcher for the Royal Society for the Study of Abnormal Phenomena and gets put on a case with Dr. Helena Moriarty (yes, the daughter of Sherlock Holmes’ archnemesis). To stop a killing rampage, they’ll be taken through elite Parisian clubs, catacombs, and have to go up againsr monster,s raggedy men, and even each other.

The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America by Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz Native American identity has an interesting component to it. Unlike other races and ethnicities, there’s a lot of bureaucracy involved with it, which even includes a card. In recent years, the number of people self-identifying as Native American has more than doubled, and it’s clear that some people are lying, mistaken, and may even be caught up in red tape. Here, Carrie Schuettpelz explores the complicated — and historically violent — thing that is Native American identity.