The Best New Book Releases Out July 30, 2024

Y’all ever seen someone cuss in cursive? That’s the best way I can think to describe how thoroughly and beautifully Zora Neale Hurston told off her ex-husband in a letter, which Touré details in this TikTok : @toureshow #zoranealehurston ♬ original sound – Toure X

Messy literary love lives aside, there are a lot of books out today to be excited about. There’s the adorable bento lunchbox cookbook Let’s Make Some Lunch by Sulhee Jessica Woo, the mystery/thriller Like Mother, Like Daughter by Kimberly McCreight, and the jazz-filled African historical fiction They Dream in Gold by Mai Sennaar. There’s more African-centered fiction with Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu, while the bookish The Bookshop Sisterhood by Michelle Lindo-Rice keeps it stateside.

Moving down to Miami Beach, there’s the social satire Pink Glass Houses by Asha Elias, and, switching gears, there’s the nonfiction Beyond Policing: Building Abolitionist Futures by Philip V. McHarris, which uses extensive research to not only detail the failings of our carceral state but also a way out.

Bangers continue below, with a LOUD memoir, subversive YA horror, big bumbums, and more.

Only Big Bumbum Matters Tomorrow by Damilare Kuku If you’re wondering if the title is literal, I’m here to tell you that, yes, girl, it is. Temi is 20 years old, just out of Obafemi Awolowo University, and focused on her bumbum. She plans to move from Ile-Ife to Lagos, Nigeria, get a Brazilian butt lift (or BBL for the uncultured among us), thereby securing a man who will be more than devoted to her. But then she tells the other women in her family, and they are super not feeling it. Now everyone in her life—sister, mother, and aunties—is trying to speak some sense into her. But then the women start spilling long-buried tea, which includes what really happened when her sister mysteriously disappeared years ago, and Temi realizes that maybe she’s not the one lacking sense after all.

Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve by Drew Afualo New to Drew? If so, I suggest joining the 7.9+ million who already follow her on TikTok. She’s a real girls’ girl who stays with her nails done and talks hella shit about misogynists, racists, and all other deplorables. In Loud, she expands on a lot of what made her such a popular influencer—she decries terrible men, encourages confidence and a fierce life philosophy, and does all this with her distinctly personal touch.

My Mother Cursed My Name by Anamely Salgado Reyes The wills of three generations of Mexican women and daughters clash once the matriarch, Olvido, dies. Her spirit senses unfinished business and yearns to be buried in her native Mexico, which she left for the U.S. years and years ago. When her spirit is still unsatisfied, she shifts gears and starts meddling in her living daughter’s life. Suddenly, Angustias is getting set up with every good opportunity involving eligible bachelors, jobs, and more. She doesn’t realize that her mother is pulling strings from beyond the mortal plane, or even that her daughter—10-year-old Felicitas—not only knows but can see ghosts.