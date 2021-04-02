The 9 Books That Changed My Relationship With My Body: The List List #443
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Brightly: Diverse YA Fantasy Books Teens Will Obsess Over
at Bustle: 7 Books By Women In STEM That Will Blow Your Mind
at BuzzFeed: 13 Must Read Books For Trans Day Of Visibility
at Crime Reads: Travel Around the World in the Roaring Twenties With These Historical Mysteries
at Electric Lit: 7 Books to Understand the Arab Spring
at Epic Reads: 17 YA Plot Twists That We Never Saw Coming
at Good Housekeeping: 25 Best Historical Fiction Books to Take You Back in Time
at Lit Hub: 7 Autobiographies and Memoirs That Remind Us of the Messiness of Memory
at POPSUGAR: 15 BookTok Recommendations That You’ll Read in a Single Sitting . . . Then Sob For Days
at Riveted Lit: These Authors’ Second Novels Are Just as Good as Their Firsts
at Stylist: 9 brilliant books about mental health and wellbeing (that are actually helpful)
at Vogue: The 9 Books That Changed My Relationship With My Body