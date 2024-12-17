Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

The 39 Most Anticipated Books of 2025

It’s time. 2025 is two weeks away, 2024 new releases have slowed to a trickle, and the books calendar stops for no reader. I have spent some time looking into 2025’s slate, and while it is not the strongest early season I can remember, there are some notables. Onyx Storm will be a world unto itself, but a new Han Kang fresh off her Nobel win, Nnedi Okorafor’s highest profile launch ever, and a couple of other things means January will have plenty to consider.