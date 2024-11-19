Taylor Jenkins Reid is Back with a New Book and More Book News!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

Here’s the cover of Mia Sosa’s upcoming romance novel When Javi Dumped Mari . What’s more, Cosmopolitan is letting readers have a look at the first chapter. So check that out, and get ready to pick this book up on June 24th, 2025.

Book lovers, it’s time to gather ’round to share the hottest book gossip and revel in all of the exciting book news. Sure, the world might be on fire, and the rest of the news cycle might be dire, but at least we have a few nuggets of book news to carry us through the rest of this chaotic month. So take a break from your doom-scrolling and comfort yourself with a little bit of book cheer.

Here’s another fun book to check out in 2025! Ally Carter’s The Blonde Who Came in from the Cold will be out on August 5th. Check out an excerpt over at People right now.

Taylor Jenkins Reid is back with a new novel! According to the publisher Ballantine, a Penguin Random House imprint, Atmosphere tells “a passionate and soaring story about the transformative power of love, this time among the stars.” It’s out on June 3rd.

Book Radar Newsletter Sign up for Book Radar to receive exciting book deals and must-read forthcoming titles.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Bridgerton actess Bessie Carter is narrating Marie Benedict’s new novel The Queens of Crime. The novel will be out in print and on audiobook in February 2025 from St. Martin’s Press.

Check out the cover of the new queer romance from Gabriella Gamez, Kiss Me, Maybe. The author told Entertainment Weekly, “I was actually very particular about what I wanted this cover to look like, which is funny because I was not this way at all with my first book. There’s a scene in Kiss Me, Maybe where Krystal is placing a flower crown on Angela’s head during Fiesta, and as I was actively writing it I knew I wanted the cover to convey that scene in some way.” Kiss Me, Maybe is out from Forever on May 6th, 2025.