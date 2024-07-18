Stream Some YA During Steamy Season: YA Book Talk and News, July 18, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

The dog days of summer are just around the corner, meaning that for many of us already blanketed with heat, we’ll experience some of the hottest, steamiest days of the year so far. As much as I am a fan of summer and heat, I also recognize my limit of being outside and my love for the ability to be inside in the cooler air. One of the ways I’ve kept myself entertained during these long hot stretches is by perusing the offerings on several streaming services. I’ll be honest: I’ve got no attention span for shows more than 30 minutes long (that 22 mark is kind of my ideal) and frankly, I’m more of a re-watch bad reality TV person than a check-out-a-new-streamer person. I wish I weren’t this way because there is so much good stuff out there, and there is a boatload of great YA adaptation options streaming right now.

Let’s take a look at several options for streaming YA adaptations, both movies and television series, that you can enjoy to beat the heat. This list is far from comprehensive, as finding anything moderately comprehensive across all streaming providers is Sisyphean. Instead, I’ve pulled some of the most interesting, best-rated, and genre-ranging for you to poke around in; there are new adaptations here right alongside older ones, as well as adaptations that you’ll know and some that may be entirely new to you. These come from four streamers, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and Disney+, and because this list is lengthy, I’ve utilized the descriptions from the streamers themselves. I’ve noted where the names of the adaptation differ from the original YA book.

Though this list is more diverse than it was even a year ago, what’s streaming is not necessarily representative of how YA adaptations have grown in their inclusivity over the last several years. The good news is the casting of many of these adaptations is more diverse than they’ve historically been.

Information is current as of mid-July 2024.

YA Adaptations to Stream, Summer 2024

Netflix

Along for the Ride (by Sarah Dessen) The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.