Let Your Spotify Wrapped Pick Your Best-of-2024 Book for You

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

One of the best things about the end of every year? Getting to see your Spotify Wrapped and letting it define your personality for the final months of the year. I can’t be the only one who feels this way. If you’re still buzzing off of your Spotify Wrapped list, why not let your music tastes dictate your next book? Here are some of the best books of the year (according to multiple sources), and which one you should read based on your top 2024 album.