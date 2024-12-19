Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge
a person holding up a phone with the Spotify logo
Book Radar

Let Your Spotify Wrapped Pick Your Best-of-2024 Book for You

Here are some of the books showing up on all the best books of 2024 lists—and which one you should read based on your Spotify wrapped.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Emily Martin

Contributing Editor

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

View All posts by Emily Martin

One of the best things about the end of every year? Getting to see your Spotify Wrapped and letting it define your personality for the final months of the year. I can’t be the only one who feels this way. If you’re still buzzing off of your Spotify Wrapped list, why not let your music tastes dictate your next book? Here are some of the best books of the year (according to multiple sources), and which one you should read based on your top 2024 album.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter:

James by Percival Everett cover

James by Percival Everett

Beyoncé at the top of your Spotify Wrapped this year? Make sure you’ve read this book. If you love the way Beyoncé reclaimed and reimagined the country music genre in her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, you’ll also appreciate Everett’s reimagining of Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, told from the perspective of Jim (though really prefers the name James), a Black man fleeing slavery. James has made it onto a bunch of end-of-year best-of lists, including Publishers Weekly and Amazon.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short & Sweet:

cover of The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

If Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album topped your Spotify Wrapped, you like things to be a little playful, a little sexy, and a little romantic. Check out Casey McQuiston’s super sexy travel romance novel The Pairing, which has been a notable addition on many end-of-year lists, including People. This book follows former lovers Kit and Theo as they tour Europe together and engage in a cheeky little hookup competition.

Charli XCX’s Brat:

the eyes are the best part book cover

The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

So you had a Brat summer, and your Spotify Wrapped is reflecting that. You should read The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. This is the most Brat horror novel of 2024. It’s also the top-rated horror book of the year, according to Goodreads. And of course, with all of this hype, you know it’s also on a bunch of end-of-year lists, including TIME. Not too bad for a debut novel. Very, very Brat. Charli XCX would be proud.

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX:

cover of Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

GNX was released at the end of November, but it’s already topping your charts? You, my friend, are dedicated, and you need a book to match. GNX has been called a tribute to West Coast hip-hop music and lauded for its authenticity. So pick up a book that feels equally personal, authentic, and poetic: Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar. This book follows Cyrus Shams, a former addict and poet who is obsessed with the idea of martyrs and is desperately searching for meaning in his life. Martyr! is on basically all the lists (including Vox), so you really can’t go wrong with this one.

Your Spotify Wrapped album of the year not on the list above? You’re in luck. You’re still totally allowed to read these top books of 2024. And with all of the great reviews they’re all getting, you’re guaranteed to like at least one of them, if not all. Happy reading to the end of 2024, music listeners!