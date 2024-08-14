Is That You, Soup Season? Some Cookbook Faves to Get Into

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Earlier this week, I saw someone online mention that they had smelled the first hints of fall in the air. I read their tweet and looked jealously at my phone while melted in the South Carolina humidity. But still, I can’t help but hope for cooler weather in my future. And, of course, fall means soup season. It means lentils, stews, and roasted tomatoes. I can’t wait, and I had to pull out some of my recipes for ideas. So today, we’re taking a look at two of my favorite cookbooks. But first, let’s jump into bookish goods!

Joshua McFadden’s Six Seasons won the James Beard Award. While Six Seasons focused on vegetables, Grains for Every Season is a new take on how we incorporate grains into the food we prepare. The cookbook is beautifully illustrated, and gives a great background into different grains and how to best incorporate them into our everyday recipes.

I’ll read anything Sofia Samatar writes, but her latest book sounds phenomenal. In Opacities, Sofia Samatar examines ideas around writing and literature. She includes excerpts from letters, portions of her own writing, and snippets from the writing of others. Together, these pieces explore big ideas around publishing, the art of writing, and why any of it even matters.

There’s nothing like a book that delves into the life of a beloved author. Camille Peri brings to life the lives of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson, the author of Treasure Island. She shares a portrait of two incredibly fascinating people who lived vibrant, adventurous lives.

Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories by Naz Deravian I’ve had my eye on this cookbook for years, so you can imagine how excited I was to see it under my holiday tree a couple of years ago. Bottom of the Pot is the winner of the IACP 2019 First Book Award presented by The Julia Child Foundation. It combines essays and recipes to create that unique pairing of cooking from a very personal place. Deravian gives us a diverse collection of Persian recipes, adding sections about how to treat individual ingredients so we get the best results.

