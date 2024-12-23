Shorter Books to End Out Your 2024 Reading

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

We’ve already gotten some most-anticipated book lists, courtesy of TIME and Goodreads, and all I can say is: we are still technically in 2024, girl! I love seeing what’s coming book-wise, but these 2025 roundups are messing with my already fragile sense of time. Have mercy, abeg.

And, let’s be real, I know a few of us are still trying to get in some last few books before the year officially ends because of a reading challenge or goal we set around this time last year. Of course, we don’t have to read any number of books, and reading is about the journey, yadda yadda, but, some people still want to see that certain number in their reading tracker. Let me just say, I’m here for you.