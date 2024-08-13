8 of The Best Short Books To Read For the Rest of Summer

Yashvi Peeti is an aspiring writer and an aspiring penguin. She has worked as an editorial intern with Penguin Random House India and HarperCollins Publishers India. She is always up for fangirling over poetry, taking a walk in a park, and painting tiny canvases. You can find her on Instagram @intangible.perception

Summer has been here for a while, and the sun is shining bright in our faces. It has been a great time to go on a hike, relax on the beach, and generally spend a lot more time outside the house. We’re halfway through it and planning all the things we want to do before it ends. We’re trying to slot in reading on our overflowing to-do list. Short books are here to our rescue. When my days feel too packed with activities, I’m less likely to commit to a book that will require a lot of hours. Short books take less time to get through while still satisfying our yearning of wanting to engage with someone’s mind. They’re less intimidating to begin and help us slow down just the same.

For the purpose of this article, I’ve defined short books as ones under or around 250 pages. The page length is taken from their Goodreads description. Most of the books also happen to be easy to read. I’ve included a bit of everything: poetry, classics, essay collections, memoirs, and fiction. You can pick whatever best fits your current reading quirks!