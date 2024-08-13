Short BIPOC Books To Round Out Your Summer Reading

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

While recording the latest full-length Hey YA episode with my co-host Kelly Jensen, there was a moment where we—fully in our geriatric status as millennials—lamented about how books were too long. (Movies and shows are also too dark, and our backs hurt, but I’ll keep it cute and bookish for now.)

Now, I like myself a tome here and there, but the way my attention span is set up these days, it’s the shorties that have been enticing me most. If you’re also trying to keep your reading short and sweet, below are books to pick up while the days are still longer.