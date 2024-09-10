Brand New SFF Takes On Classic Literature

Sequel to Immortal Longings

Against all odds, Calla won San-Er’s bloody games and had her revenge on her uncle, the tyrant King Kasa. Her reward was more than she could have hoped for: she’s the close advisor to the new ruler, August Shenzhi. Except that isn’t really August—it’s Anton, who is still angry at Calla for her betrayal. The two must work together to hold an empire that perhaps should be allowed to fall apart…

This is Chloe Gong’s take on Antony and Cleopatra, and it is suitably Shakespearean!