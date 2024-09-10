Brand New SFF Takes On Classic Literature
I’m coming at you this second week of September with lots of new releases. I’m super excited today, though, because it’s the release day for Countess (see below) and I have been so amped over this book.
Bookish Goods
Do Your Worst Ring by HeartsOrSpades
We’re going Monte Cristo thanks to this being the publishing week for Countess! This has got to be one of the more delightful bits of jewelry I’ve seen in a while. It has the full quote, “Do your worst, for I will do mine,” inscribed on it. $78
New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Releases Out This Week
Countess by Suzan Palumbo
Virika Sameroo is descended from those who were colonized by the British in the West Indies; in this far-flung future, she lives under the rule of the Æerbot Empire. A loyal subject, she’s risen to the rank of first lieutenant in the merchant marine, and her life seems all right…until her captain mysteriously dies and she is charged with treason. Her conviction and imprisonment for a crime she did not commit set her inexorably on the path to revenge that can only end with the destruction of the empire.
Old Wounds by Logan-Ashley Kisner
Erin and Max are on a road trip to California; Max is hoping he can finally transition there, and Erin is deeply puzzled to even be along for the ride since the last time Max spoke to her before this sudden trip, he’d broken up with her. When they’re stranded in a small Kentucky town, they’re already both on edge, worried that the fact they’re both trans could get them killed. But it’s worth more than that: the townspeople need a girl to sacrifice to the monster that lives in the woods, and they have their sights fixed on the outsiders.
Second Books in Fantasy Series You Need to Read
Today’s recommendations are two new releases that are second books; series starters tend to get the most love, but it’s worth pointing out continuations! And who knows, you might want to give these ones a try if you missed the first book when it came out…
These descriptions of second books might contain spoilers for book one in the series.
Vilest Things by Chloe Gong
Sequel to Immortal Longings
Against all odds, Calla won San-Er’s bloody games and had her revenge on her uncle, the tyrant King Kasa. Her reward was more than she could have hoped for: she’s the close advisor to the new ruler, August Shenzhi. Except that isn’t really August—it’s Anton, who is still angry at Calla for her betrayal. The two must work together to hold an empire that perhaps should be allowed to fall apart…
This is Chloe Gong’s take on Antony and Cleopatra, and it is suitably Shakespearean!
Warlords of Wyrdwood by RJ Barker
Sequel to Gods of the Wyrdwood
Cahan the Forester led the village of Harn to a successful rebellion against the Rai. The residents of the village cannot simply rest on this victory; they must flee into the Wyrdwood, and Cahan has no choice but to lead them. But there is a new god growing, a dark one strengthened by decay, and it has its claws sunk deep into Cahan…
