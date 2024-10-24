A New D&D Guide, Sci-Fi Films without Sequels, Another Adventure for Dungeon Crawler Carl, and More SFF Fun!
Hello, my little event horizons! In today’s round-up of recent sci-fi and fantasy links, we’re going to talk about the 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide, a new underground adventure for Dungeon Crawler Carl, Karin Lowachee’s upcoming epic fantasy, and more!
Book 7 of Dungeon Crawler Carl Announced
One of my favorite discoveries of the year is the Dungeon Crawler Carl series. It’s about a man in an alien reality show, trying to beat the levels of a dangerous dungeon. It’s like an R-rated version of Dungeons & Dragons written by Douglas Adams. Sounds amazing, right? I have only read the first three books, so I am excited that with the announcement of book seven, This Inevitable Ruin, I now have four more to enjoy down the road.
The New Edition of the Dungeon Master’s Guide
And speaking of dungeons: American game publisher Wizards of the Coast is releasing a new edition of the Dungeon Master’s Guide for Dungeons & Dragons, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the RPG. It’s the first update to the Dungeons & Dragons guide in over a decade and claims to be the most comprehensive yet. “Though the latest edition is said to be “a book by DMs for DMs,” Perkins insisted it additionally serves as the perfect introduction to the game for the burgeoning Dungeon Master.”
(Related: I read a book about this case when I was eight and it scared the hell out of me.)
10 Great Sci-Fi Movies That Still Need Sequels
Over on ScreenRant, they’re talking about sci-fi sequels, but this time, movies they think need them. A few I haven’t seen, a few I couldn’t care less about if they get sequels. Unless a movie has some serious cliffhangers, I don’t need a sequel. But I disagree with one of them—by Grabthar’s hammer, leave Galaxy Quest alone. No Alan Rickman, no need for a movie. Related: I went to see Event Horizon on opening night and about two-thirds of the way into the movie, someone near me whispered, “This movie is not about what I thought it was about.” And I have always wondered what they thought it was about! Also—it doesn’t need a sequel.
Read an Excerpt From Karin Lowachee’s New Fantasy Epic
The new epic fantasy from author Karin Lowachee, The Mountain Crown, was just released, and Reactor has a peek. “War between the island states of Kattaka and Mazemoor has left no one unscathed. Méka’s nomadic people, the Ba’Suon, were driven from their homeland by the Kattakans. Those who remained were forced to live under the Kattakan yoke, to serve their greed for gold alongside the dragons with whom the Ba’Suon share an empathic connection.”
The Cover Reveal of Where the Axe is Buried by Ray Nayler
Ray Nayler, author of The Mountain in the Sea and The Tusks of Extinction, will be back with the near-future thriller Where the Axe is Buried in April of 2025. MCD Books shared the cover, which is really cool, and also kinda looks like Cameron’s house if Ferris Bueller’s Day Off took place in the future. (In the film, Ferris would set up a humanoid version of himself to attend virtual classes so he could play video games all day and make TikTok videos. That’s a freebie for you, Hollywood.)
Okay, star bits, now take the knowledge you have learned here today and use it for good, not evil. If you want to know more about books, I talk about books pretty much nonstop (when I’m not reading them), and you can hear me say lots of adjectives about them on the BR podcast All the Books! and on Instagram.
If an SFF fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here