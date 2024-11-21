Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Hello, my little leaf peepers! Today’s list contains five great SFF stories set in a forest, because the deep, dark woods is a great analogy for what’s coming (and there aren’t many SFF books set in a house on fire.) The scary woods has been a setting for tales of caution for hundreds of years. People have been getting lost in the forest way longer than in IKEA stores.

But fear not! Four of these books are set in mostly harmless forests and have friendly things living there. (This is not an endorsement for wandering off into the woods.) In these books, characters discover that even in the darkest of forests, there is hope and help to be found. (And talking spiders.) And one is told from the point of view of one of nature’s greatest helpers. Now grab your granola and get ready to get lost in the woods! (But only metaphorically. Please stick to the paths.)