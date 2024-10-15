Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Over the years, I have become increasingly frustrated no one has figured out a way to stop time. Forget jet packs. I really want time to stop so that I can get more reading done. Because, despite my best efforts, I can never read as much as I want and it makes me cranky. (If I were a sports team, my mascot would be Henry Bemis from The Twilight Zone.) There are about one million books published in the United States each year—and that’s only traditional publishing! That’s a lot of books to choose from, never mind all the backlists out there, crying to be picked up. So it’s understandable if you plan to get a book, but then the next thing you know, it’s already out in paperback. How did that happen?!?

The good news is that paperbacks cost less than hardcovers, which means you can get two for roughly the same price as one hardcover! That’s how I do book math, anyway. And the more books you have in your house, the greater the chances are that you’ll read them. (Jk, jk, the more books you have in your house, the greater your chances are of being crushed under your stacks.) I will admit, I do not always have the patience to wait for a book to come out in paperback, but when I do, I pick really great ones. And to help you pick great ones, here are five SFF novels from 2023 that I loved, recently out now in paperback. They are all fantacular, and weirdly, they all retained the artwork from their hardcover versions. But that’s an investigation for another time. Enjoy!