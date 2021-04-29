This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This list of upcoming SFF books by trans and nonbinary authors was originally published in our science fiction & fantasy newsletter, Swords & Spaceships.

To be honest, I’ve been avoiding Twitter lately because every time I open it, I see the newest anti-trans, gender-policing attack legislation getting pushed through in various states. It’s making me really tired, y’all. So how about a little list of some upcoming books (and one previously released that I missed somehow) by trans and nonbinary authors? Preorders are love, and these books look pretty awesome! As a bonus, there’s two more books fit for this list that’ll be coming out on Tuesday — you’ll see them then.

The Witch King by H. E. Edgmon (June 1) Wyatt is a witch from the realm of Asalin, where he was betrothed to a fae prince, Emyr, who was also his best friend. But after losing control of his magic, Wyatt flees to the human world to find himself and escape his past…until Emyr hunts him down, still intent on seeing their engagement through so he doesn’t lose his throne.

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon (May 4) A pregnant woman escapes from a religious compound to give birth to her twins in the woods. But cults don’t let go easily, and she’s forced to fight against that community and the outside world to defend her family — a battle that begins an uncanny metamorphosis of her body that can only be understood by facing the past.

Everyone on the Moon is Essential Personnel by Julian K Jarboe A short story collection that ranges from fairy tales to Catholic cyberpunk, all with a healthy dose of body horror and queer fabulism.

The Scratch Daughters by Hannah Abigail Clarke (September 14) Sequel to The Scapegracers. As the loss of her magical soul drives her to desperate measures, Sideways Pike still has to keep her coven together, deal with her evil ex, and maybe throw some hexes at toxic men while she’s at it.