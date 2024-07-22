Always Give Love a Second Chance

Margot and Olivia were best friends when they were younger and, for one brief passionate weekend, more than that. But when Olivia hooked back up with her boyfriend the following week, a bereft Margot vowed never to fall in love again. When their paths cross again years later, Olivia is the wedding planner for Margot’s friend and former roommate and, through a series of unexpected events, ends up bunking up with Margot. Even after all the years that have passed, the two are still drawn to one another, which has them questioning if this is the universe’s way of giving them a second chance at love.