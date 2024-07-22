Always Give Love a Second Chance
While writing today’s newsletter, I noticed the two new releases I mentioned were second-chance romances. While most readers believe that the second-chance romance only extends to returning to an ex-partner, that’s not always true. It could be a second chance for a person or friend who got away for one reason or another. It could be giving your heart another chance to find love, whether after a break-up or the death of your partner. Either way, this is one of my favorite tropes so I’m happy to be able to share these books with y’all today!
Bookish Goods
Bookish Owl Tumbler Wrap by KelsArtsyDesigns
Y’all…I love owls so much. Between ceramic figures, stuffed animals, and other forms of media I have enough for at least one parliament of them, if not more. So, of course, this caught my eye, and I had to share it. $5
New Releases
Do Me a Favor by Cathy Yardley
After the death of her husband, Willa is having trouble restarting her previous career as a cookbook ghostwriter, especially considering her latest project is with a social media influencer known more for his good looks than his meals. Then she meets her new neighbor Hudson, who, in addition to being an unexpected muse, happens to be a handyman. The two quickly enter into an easy friendship that turns into more. But both also have pasts that could threaten their future and the promise of a second chance at happiness.
Jewel Me Twice by Charish Reid
Once upon a time, lovers Celeste and Magnus had a successful career as jewel thieves. But when their last heist failed, they parted ways. Five years later, they agree to put their past behind them and set off for Europe on one final heist to honor the memory of their mentor. Soon, the embers of their past relationship spark back to life, making them consider a future together for the first time in half a decade.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
As mentioned earlier, here are some recommendations for even more second-chance romances. Enjoy!
A Lot like Adiós by Alexis Daria
When Michelle’s best friend and crush, Gabriel, left home 13 years ago, she was broken-hearted. Now, as a successful freelance graphic designer, she focuses on her job rather than finding love. When her latest project ends up being for the gym that Gabriel co-owns, she is shocked to see her former friend as an adult. While part of her wants to keep him at arm’s length, another part wants to give in to desire, especially when she discovers that it has always been mutual. But will this be a permanent change to their platonic friendship or an affair that is doomed to end if Gabriel ends up leaving again?
Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur
Margot and Olivia were best friends when they were younger and, for one brief passionate weekend, more than that. But when Olivia hooked back up with her boyfriend the following week, a bereft Margot vowed never to fall in love again. When their paths cross again years later, Olivia is the wedding planner for Margot’s friend and former roommate and, through a series of unexpected events, ends up bunking up with Margot. Even after all the years that have passed, the two are still drawn to one another, which has them questioning if this is the universe’s way of giving them a second chance at love.
If you’re a fan of Kimberly Lemming, you can use this graphic to get your own Mead Mishaps title.
If you’ve been looking for some rock star romances, then this list may be just what you’ve been searching for.
And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
If a romance fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.