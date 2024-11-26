Let’s Help a Queer Bookstore in Utah Survive

Throw some money at Mosaics's IndieGoGo, purchase books or audiobooks through them, and spread the word to save this Utah LGBTQ+ bookstore.

In 2023, Drag Queen Tara and their King dreamed of building a space that would be a safe haven for their queer community. That dream came in the form of a community center bookstore they named Mosaics. The store in Provo, Utah, is home to not only books; it’s also home to the United Drag Alliance. Both the Alliance and Mosaics are nonprofits with the goal of uplifting and celebrating LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and other marginalized voices and experiences. You may remember that Mosaics found itself with the dubious honor of having a bomb threat back in April of this year. Unfortunately, that was neither the first nor last bomb threat the community-centered bookstore experienced. There was one in September 2023 and again in July 2024.

Those bomb threats took a toll not only on the store but also on Tara and their family. People have shown up to Drag Story Hours hosted beyond Mosaics, including elsewhere in Utah and Wyoming, which feature Tara as a guest. They were also doxxed out of their home and have had to move with their family into an undisclosed location. Tara’s health has also been directly impacted by these threats and acts of violence against their life and the lives of their loved ones. Now, Mosaics is at risk of being shut down. Image of the inside of Mosaics from their IndieGoGo campaign. Given the need to have a safe space for queer people and their allies anywhere in the United States, especially in places like Utah where the state has put a target on the back of LGBTQ+ people over the last several legislative sessions, private institutions like Mosaics serve a crucial purpose. Closure would be a tremendous loss. Literary Activism Newsletter News you can use plus tips and tools for the fight against censorship and other bookish activism!



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use To stay viable going into 2025, Mosaics needs to raise $200,000. This includes $6,500 in monthly operational costs, alongside $60,000 in labor costs—directly impacting trans, genderqueer, nonbinary, and other queer employees. Additional expenses include medical care, mental health services, and future projects for the organization. The good news is, no matter what your location and financial reality right now, you can help save this queer-centered bookstore and organization. Crowd Fundraising