Playing Games With My Heart: Romance Books About Games

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre.

We’re almost done with August, and this close to the last quarter of 2024. To say that things are tense would be an understatement, but I also know that a lot of y’all read this as a break from the real world. That’s also one of the reasons that we read books so much as well, which I am behind 100%.

After making a drastic change in her love life and career, Faye has settled into a new life as a potter in Woodstock, New York. But when she attends yet another failed singles event at her synagogue and her town is papered with antisemitic propaganda, she drunkenly makes a golem protector, imbuing him with the traits of her ideal man. The next day, handsome newcomer Greg shows up, and Faye can’t help but notice that he shares a lot of qualities with the golem she made. She begins to wonder if magic helped bring her drunken creation to life.

Friends Veera and Deepak are having a rough time with their love lives and careers. When a shipwreck followed by too many drinks ends in them getting married on the beach, they decide to use this mishap to get back at the people and company who caused them such pain. But while they’re busy trying to convince everyone else that their romance is legit, feelings begin to develop, and soon, they’re questioning if they should take the risk on a real relationship.

This needs to be shouted from the rooftops, because all the yes! Whether it’s physical, ebook, audio, or other, reading is reading ,and you should be proud that you’re doing it, no matter which platform it is on. Currently this is on sale for $25, regularly priced at $31.

Today’s new releases include a modern take on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and a possible sexy golem come to life. And I’ve got some recs for you for celebrating According to Hoyle Day. Enjoy!

Romance Books About Board Games and Card Games

As mentioned earlier, today is According to Hoyle Day, and if you’re anything like me your first question was, “Who the heck is Doyle?” Which is fair. The day is named after Edmund Hoyle, an 18th-century lawyer who was more well-known for his published books on board and card games. That trivia nugget inspired me to choose books that featured board or card games. Because that seems like a perfect way to celebrate this unofficial holiday.

Monopolove by Mia Heintzelman The first time Declan and Harper meet, he pays for her coffee, which sets her on edge. Harper has lived her whole life as independently as possible, even refusing to cash the checks from her long-absent father to help save the game shop she runs with her sister and best friend. Instead, she enters the city’s Monopoly tournament for a chance at the grand prize. But when Declan also signs up, there is little she can do to avoid him, since he is at every practice. Soon, their not-so-friendly rivalry turns into something more.

All In by Nell Stark Nova is a mathematical whiz kid and winner of numerous online poker championships. But when a majority of her assets get frozen following a legislative change making gambling accounts illegal, she heads to Vegas to try to win a World Series of Poker champions bracelet and keep her sponsors. There she meets Vesper, a cynical yet ambitious casino host who has seen too many hopeful contenders walk away broke and broken. Will Nova convince Vesper she is worth the risk for coaching and true love?

Pick some vacation destinations and get your favorite trope. It was spot on for me!

If you’ve been looking for some mafia romances, this list has you covered. As always, be sure to check for the various content and trigger warnings.

My bestie sent this Reel to me the other day, and it made me laugh because this really does describe our book club. Spoiler: I’m the last one.

And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until next time, happy reading, and stay hydrated!

If a romance fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.