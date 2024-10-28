R.L. Stine on Writing, MacArthur Fellows, Book Bans, & More Children’s Book News

Book Challenges & Bans

When people think of book bans, what most commonly comes to mind is when a book is challenged for so-called inappropriateness, but there are many ways books can be banned in addition to this scenario. Here where I live in Tennessee, more than a thousand books have quietly disappeared from children’s libraries without challenges in response to a vague obscenity law. Now in South Carolina, the York County Library has decided to simply not buy any more children’s books until they get some clarity on another vaguely worded law aimed at eliminating LGBTQ+ children’s books.

Folks, remember to vote down the ballot in every election, attend school board meetings if you can, and write to school board members and library boards about how much you love libraries and having diverse books for kids.