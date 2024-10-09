Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read July-September 2024

Alison Doherty is a writing teacher and part time assistant professor living in Brooklyn, New York. She has an MFA from The New School in writing for children and teenagers. She loves writing about books on the Internet, listening to audiobooks on the subway, and reading anything with a twisty plot or a happily ever after.

It’s somehow already time for another edition of Riot Roundup, where we ask Book Riot staff and contributors to tell us about the best books they read over the last quarter then share those with our readers. We’re not just talking new books here: Riot Roundup includes frontlist, backlist, upcoming releases, and spans many genres and age ranges. We just want to know what books our people read and loved, period. As always, we read some pretty great books.

This time we have a sci-fi and fantasy mashup of star-crossed friends-turned-lovers; a guide to unusual plant and animal life around the world; a middle grade read about the power of storytelling; a genderqueer Eros and Psyche retelling, and lots more.