Recent Must-Read Indigenous Nonfiction

This past weekend, Oji-Cree actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai attended the Emmy’s red carpet with a red hand panted over his mouth to represent the murdered and missing Native women in the United States. According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, Native women are murdered on reservations 10 times more often than the national average, and murder is the third most common cause of death for Indigenous women.

There was also a story I came across a few days ago about Kamloops Indian Residential School, a school in Canada where there were unimaginable horrors committed against children by Catholic priests. Though I started writing this list last week, D’Pharaoh’s demonstration and the article on Kamloops, are perfect examples of why we need more Indigenous nonfiction, and the authors below explore different facets of the Indigenous American experience—grandparents describe their time at Indian boarding schools, native Mixe speakers advocate for Indigenous languages, Waorani activists fight for the climate, and more.