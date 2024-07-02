Recent BIPOC Mystery Books to Read This Summer

This came out last year, but it’s still going strong on all the lists.

In it, it’s 1972 in Chicken Hill, a Black and Jewish working-class neighborhood in Pennsylvania, when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well. This unearths a past that goes all the way back to 1925 when Moshe and Chona Ludlow owned the Heaven & Earth Grocery store that welcomed Jewish and Black people alike. When a Black employee of the store and friend to the Ludlows asks for help in keeping his disabled nephew from becoming a ward of the state, a community comes together to defend its most vulnerable from racist “Christians.”