image of a black sticker with the word "pro library" on it.
The Deep Dive

Reading Is Political—These Bookish Goods Are Powerful Reminders

These'll help you find even more of your people and encourage conversations about how reading is, yes, political.

Reading is political. So, too, are libraries and public schools, where reading and information are accessible to the people on as large a scale as possible. Reading, books, libraries, and schools are all on the ballot this year, as they are in every single election. But there is certainly a better understanding today of just how much a vote can impact things that matter so much in our everyday lives.

American politics in 2024 have been surprisingly refreshing, at least post-July. The shorter season of debates, of campaigning, of nonstop texts and emails and reminders about who is running and what’s at stake should be something we consider keeping as the standard. 100 days? That’s more than enough time. We can’t escape politics every day anyway.

As we round the corner into this election, here are some bookish finds that are unabashedly political. You’re going to see a little about the freedom to read, a little about the importance of the library, and, of course, reminders about the necessity of considering the privilege and power of what you read and why those are the books available to you.

sticker that says "pro-library, yay books."
Image from CancelEmpires on Etsy.

We know libraries are much more than books, but this pro-library, yay books sentiment sticker is great. $4.

Image of a black tshirt that says in white font "imagine being afraid of drag queens and books."
Image from angiepea on Etsy.

It’s not fear, of course, it’s hate for anything outside of a very specific, narrow worldview. But honestly? Can you imagine being afraid of people performing in fun outfits and books? $30+, with lots of options for style of shirt and sizes.

Image of a flag with the words "reading is a right, not a privilege."
Image from THStoreArt on Etsy.

Grab yourself a flag for your garden or front lawn that’s a reminder of how important reading is. It’s a right, not a privilege. $24 and up, depending on size.

