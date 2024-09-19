Reading Is Political—These Bookish Goods Are Powerful Reminders

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

American politics in 2024 have been surprisingly refreshing, at least post-July. The shorter season of debates, of campaigning, of nonstop texts and emails and reminders about who is running and what’s at stake should be something we consider keeping as the standard. 100 days? That’s more than enough time. We can’t escape politics every day anyway.

Reading is political. So, too, are libraries and public schools, where reading and information are accessible to the people on as large a scale as possible. Reading, books, libraries, and schools are all on the ballot this year, as they are in every single election. But there is certainly a better understanding today of just how much a vote can impact things that matter so much in our everyday lives.

As we round the corner into this election, here are some bookish finds that are unabashedly political. You’re going to see a little about the freedom to read, a little about the importance of the library, and, of course, reminders about the necessity of considering the privilege and power of what you read and why those are the books available to you.

Image from CancelEmpires on Etsy.

We know libraries are much more than books, but this pro-library, yay books sentiment sticker is great. $4.

Image from angiepea on Etsy.

It’s not fear, of course, it’s hate for anything outside of a very specific, narrow worldview. But honestly? Can you imagine being afraid of people performing in fun outfits and books? $30+, with lots of options for style of shirt and sizes.

Image from THStoreArt on Etsy.

Grab yourself a flag for your garden or front lawn that’s a reminder of how important reading is. It’s a right, not a privilege. $24 and up, depending on size.