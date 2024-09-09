Reading Ghosts, Second Chances, and Stern Men
The weather around me has really helped to get me in the mood for the fall since it hasn’t been so hot, and we’ve had a few overcast days. That isn’t to say that I want the sun to go away forever because that would lead to other issues, but I will say that I have been appreciative of this change from its unrelenting presence over the last few months.
You can look forward to reading about a second chance romance, books with a mature male main character, and seeing how your ‘Read’ shelf stacks up against Times options for The 50 Romances To Read Right Now.
Bookish Goods
Ghost Reading in Pumpkin Sticker by BookLoverMerchShop
This adorable decal is perfect for setting those autumn vibes. And I always appreciate an image of a ghost reading a book. I mean, after all, what else are they gonna do besides haunt the living? Price ranges from $3- $5.
New Releases
Sweet Like Honey by Aricka Alexander
Five years ago, Drew and Adrian fell in love as undergraduates while sharing a house with four other women. However, shortly after they professed their feelings for one another, unexpected and unavoidable situations forced them to split up. But when they both move back to Baton Rouge and run into each other one day while shopping, they decide to embrace this second chance they’ve been given.
Casket Case by Laura Evans
When Nora left Rabbittown, she had no intention of ever returning. But after tragedy strikes, she returns home to run her family’s casket business. There, she meets and begins to date handsome logistics coordinator Garrett. After a series of random deaths happen around town, with Garrett always present, Nora begins to question the specifics of his job. When she finds out that he is the logistics coordinator for Death, she has to figure out if there is a chance for a happily ever after for them or if his job will end their relationship.
Riot Recommendations
As with most people, one of my favorite pastimes is scrolling through TikTok when I could arguably be doing something more productive such as reading, writing, or (insert various task here’) What can I say? It’s one of the things that consistently brings me joy each day and so I always carve out time for it.
One thing that has always fascinated me is when something random starts trending. Sure, you have the ones that make sense, such as specific book genres at a certain time or a particular sound bite being used by everyone. But then there are the ones that seem to come out of nowhere and just end up on my FYP. Currently, that trend is thirst traps featuring Gravity Falls‘s Grunkle Stan.
I’m not judging because I get it. When I first saw the “Scary-oake” episode from Season 2 where he joins in on fighting the zombies, I had a moment of “Oh! Okay then.” IYKYK. He definitely gives off a variant of the ‘stern brunch daddy’ vibes, which is a recurring trope in Romancelandia. And it’s also the theme for today’s recommendations. Enjoy.
Drag Me Up by R.M. Virtues
Spoken of in whispers, Hades is perfectly content staying in the shadows of Casino Asphodel, determined to protect his solitude. Having escaped Demeter’s clutches, Persephone is flying high as the lead in Calliope’s Cirque, although she paid a steep price for her freedom. When their paths cross at the casino, there is an instant connection drawing them together. But they must first overcome the forces determined to keep them from one another.
Because of Miss Bridgerton by Julia Quinn
Billie Bridgerton gets along with most of the neighboring Rokesby family, except the eldest brother, George. The two are like oil and water, constantly at odds. But after an errant cat and a fallen ladder result in them being stuck on a rooftop for a couple of hours, they begin to look at each other differently. And after a shared passionate kiss, George becomes determined to win the hand and heart of the headstrong beauty.
And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
