Reading Ghosts, Second Chances, and Stern Men

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre. View All posts by P.N. Hinton

The weather around me has really helped to get me in the mood for the fall since it hasn’t been so hot, and we’ve had a few overcast days. That isn’t to say that I want the sun to go away forever because that would lead to other issues, but I will say that I have been appreciative of this change from its unrelenting presence over the last few months. You can look forward to reading about a second chance romance, books with a mature male main character, and seeing how your ‘Read’ shelf stacks up against Times options for The 50 Romances To Read Right Now.

Bookish Goods Ghost Reading in Pumpkin Sticker by BookLoverMerchShop This adorable decal is perfect for setting those autumn vibes. And I always appreciate an image of a ghost reading a book. I mean, after all, what else are they gonna do besides haunt the living? Price ranges from $3- $5. New Releases Sweet Like Honey by Aricka Alexander Five years ago, Drew and Adrian fell in love as undergraduates while sharing a house with four other women. However, shortly after they professed their feelings for one another, unexpected and unavoidable situations forced them to split up. But when they both move back to Baton Rouge and run into each other one day while shopping, they decide to embrace this second chance they’ve been given. Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Casket Case by Laura Evans When Nora left Rabbittown, she had no intention of ever returning. But after tragedy strikes, she returns home to run her family’s casket business. There, she meets and begins to date handsome logistics coordinator Garrett. After a series of random deaths happen around town, with Garrett always present, Nora begins to question the specifics of his job. When she finds out that he is the logistics coordinator for Death, she has to figure out if there is a chance for a happily ever after for them or if his job will end their relationship. For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter. Riot Recommendations As with most people, one of my favorite pastimes is scrolling through TikTok when I could arguably be doing something more productive such as reading, writing, or (insert various task here’) What can I say? It’s one of the things that consistently brings me joy each day and so I always carve out time for it.