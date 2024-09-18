Read Your Way Through Italy

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

I have an intense weakness for food writing. I love to explore cuisine through other people’s descriptions of the food they eat. There’s nothing like traveling to a new place through reading, living vicariously as they give me descriptions of the delicious dishes they’re sampling along the way. In that vein, today we’re traveling to Italy. After all, there are few things better than a perfectly crafted pasta dish. But before we jump into today’s recommendations, it’s time for new books!

One of the first books I have to tell you about is Taste. Tucci is such a fabulous storyteller, so when he goes to tell his own story, I was immediately hooked. He shares the story of his life growing up in an Italian American family, slowing down here and there to describe some of the favorite meals he’s eaten in his life. And if you’re an audiobook fan, Tucci performs his memoir, making it a one-of-a-kind listening experience. The way this man can describe food—my stars! It’s such a great memoir!

Iconic trailblazer Connie Chung got her first job at a local TV station in the late 1960s when she was just 21. This sparked her one-of-a-kind career that led to her becoming the first woman to co-anchor the CBS Evening News and the first Asian person to anchor any news program in the U.S.

Originally from a remote village in the Amazon rainforest, as a teenager, Nemonte Nenquimo decides to go to the city to study with a missionary group. But after her ancestors appear to her in a dream, warning her of the devastation to come, Nemonte Nenquimo returns to her people. There, she helps organize against big oil and protect the place that she calls home.

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke Next, I have to tell you about From Scratch. This memoir follows Tembi Locke, a reluctant law student who takes a summer to study art in Italy. She studies art, sure, but she also finds love. Her memoir follows her whirlwind relationship with her husband, a Sicilian chef who moves to America to be with her. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but let’s just say I cried so much while reading this memoir. You can also find the fictionalized mini-series of From Scratch over on Netflix.

