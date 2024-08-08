Random Bookish Goods from My Etsy Saves
One of the tasks I’ve had as an editor for several years is working on our regular Book Fetish/The Goods roundups of bookish goods you can snag across the internet. For a while, I was putting those out nearly every week. Now, it’s about once a month. What that means is I have amassed a backlog of cool bookish finds in my Etsy saves. Some are thematic—if I do a post on bookish goods for horror lovers, for example, I sometimes keep the ones that didn’t make the cut in saves to use later—and others are things I saw along the way and saved without any plans or themes in mind. One thing that several have in common is that the item is a one-off, meaning that there is only one (or very few) available. As much as I might love the thing, I don’t tend to send those out, not because they’re not cool but because I know the disappointment of loving this really cool, bookish necklace only to discover it’s long gone.
For today’s bonus send of The Deep Dive, I thought I’d share some of the fun, random bookish goods saved in my Etsy favorites. Some of these items will be well stocked while others will be one-offs. It’s truly random, which is what also makes it a lot of fun.
Let’s dive in.
How great are these wooden library card bookmarks? I’ve had a wooden bookmark for years and love it so much. Don’t fret about picking a color here, either. This is a set. $22.
“I ransack libraries. I find them full of treasure.” That quote is attributed frequently to Virginia Woolf and in my quick verification, I see no disputes about that. It’s a lovely quote and sentiment, as is this print bearing those words. Choose your size beginning at $9.
This bookish owl necklace is one of my examples of there being so few available every time I want to share. As of writing, there is a single necklace in stock. That’s not surprising given how cute it is. $21.
