Random Bookish Goods from My Etsy Saves

image of a necklace that is in the shape of an owl. on the owl's chest is the word books.
One of the tasks I’ve had as an editor for several years is working on our regular Book Fetish/The Goods roundups of bookish goods you can snag across the internet. For a while, I was putting those out nearly every week. Now, it’s about once a month. What that means is I have amassed a backlog of cool bookish finds in my Etsy saves. Some are thematic—if I do a post on bookish goods for horror lovers, for example, I sometimes keep the ones that didn’t make the cut in saves to use later—and others are things I saw along the way and saved without any plans or themes in mind. One thing that several have in common is that the item is a one-off, meaning that there is only one (or very few) available. As much as I might love the thing, I don’t tend to send those out, not because they’re not cool but because I know the disappointment of loving this really cool, bookish necklace only to discover it’s long gone.

For today’s bonus send of The Deep Dive, I thought I’d share some of the fun, random bookish goods saved in my Etsy favorites. Some of these items will be well stocked while others will be one-offs. It’s truly random, which is what also makes it a lot of fun.

Let’s dive in.

image of four wooden bookmarks on an open book.
Image from FlyPaperProducts on Etsy.

How great are these wooden library card bookmarks? I’ve had a wooden bookmark for years and love it so much. Don’t fret about picking a color here, either. This is a set. $22.

a book themed print with a quote attributed to Virginia Woolf about libraries.
Image courtesy of ARoseCast on Etsy.

“I ransack libraries. I find them full of treasure.” That quote is attributed frequently to Virginia Woolf and in my quick verification, I see no disputes about that. It’s a lovely quote and sentiment, as is this print bearing those words. Choose your size beginning at $9.

Image of a necklace with an owl on it. The owl's torso says "books."
Image courtesy of EllyMentalJewellry on Etsy.

This bookish owl necklace is one of my examples of there being so few available every time I want to share. As of writing, there is a single necklace in stock. That’s not surprising given how cute it is. $21.

